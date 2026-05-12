“Carry On” Marks the Highest Add Day of Kenney Chesney’s Career

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is officially back — and he’s bringing plenty of feel-good energy with him. The 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee has released “Carry On,” his first new single in two years and the debut release from his brand-new independent label, HEY NOW Records.

Packed with positivity, island-inspired grooves, bluegrass harmonies, and a massive singalong chorus, “Carry On” delivers exactly the kind of uplifting anthem Chesney has built his legendary career around. Written by Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander, and Matt Jenkins, the track blends breezy reggae undertones with bright guitars and stadium-ready energy, creating what feels destined to become one of the summer’s defining songs.

“The world’s overwhelming,” Chesney shared. “Between our phones and the news, it’s a lot. But the truth is: our lives are right now, and we need to remember — no matter what — that we gotta find the joy and happiness wherever, however, because that’s the only thing we can control.”

The response from country radio has been immediate and massive. “Carry On” marked the highest add day of Chesney’s career and achieved a rare feat by closing the Mediabase panel with support from every reporting station nationwide. The accomplishment marks only the third time in Mediabase history that every station on the panel added a song during its first week. Previously, only Garth Brooks in 1997 and Post Malone alongside Morgan Wallen in 2024 had accomplished the same milestone.

For Chesney, “Carry On” immediately connected on a personal level.

“Some songs just hit you in the heart,” he explained. “When I heard it, I was right there at the end of the bar at Schooner Wharf, which is such old Key West. I could see it, hear it, taste it.”

He added, “I wanted to find a song that would not just make people happy, but give them permission to live their life so in the moment and free.”

That spirit flows throughout the track, which captures the freedom, friendship, and emotional release that have long defined Chesney’s music. Equal parts beach anthem and life philosophy, “Carry On” encourages listeners to embrace the moment, turn up the volume, and keep moving forward no matter what life throws their way.

With its soaring melody, laid-back swagger, and arms-around-your-friends chorus, the song feels tailor-made for summer nights, tailgates, beach trips, and stadium singalongs everywhere. At the same time, its message of positivity and resilience offers a reminder that joy can still be found in everyday life.

For Kenny Chesney, HEY NOW Records, and country fans across the country, “Carry On” signals the return of one of the genre’s most beloved hitmakers — and possibly the arrival of another Song of Summer.

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