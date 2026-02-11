Corey Kent Scores His Second Number One

BMI celebrated Sony Music Nashville’s multi-PLATINUM artist Corey Kent on February 10 at its Nashville offices, honoring the success of his second No. 1 single, “This Heart.” The RIAA GOLD-certified track follows Kent’s triple-PLATINUM breakthrough hit “Wild As Her” and appears on his album Black Bandana.

Hosted by BMI and SESAC and emceed by BMI’s Mason Hunter, the event brought Kent together with the creative team behind the song, including songwriters Thomas Archer (BMI – sixth No. 1), Jacob Hackworth (BMI – second No. 1), Blake Bollinger (SESAC – first No. 1), Michael Tyler (SESAC – seventh No. 1) and producer Chris Farren. The celebration came as Kent continues to gain traction at Country radio with his current duet, “Rocky Mountain Low” (feat. Koe Wetzel), also penned by Archer and Tyler.

Reflecting on their collaboration, producer Chris Farren praised Kent’s performance on the track, noting the authenticity and heart he brings to every vocal take and calling it a true pleasure to work with an artist who fully owns a song from the inside out.

During the celebration, Kent shared heartfelt remarks, thanking his wife for her unwavering belief in him and crediting the song’s success to the combined efforts of the Sony Music Nashville radio team, the songwriters, and his producer. He also spoke openly about faith and gratitude, acknowledging the personal journey that led to this career milestone.

As part of the festivities, Kent presented the songwriters and producer with commemorative bats marking the No. 1 achievement. In celebration of BMI’s new partnership with Green River Whiskey, Kent and his collaborators were also gifted a special single-barrel bourbon created in honor of the chart-topping song and the new official whiskey of BMI No. 1 parties. Sponsored by Studio Bank, the evening also included a donation presentation made by Kari Ba

