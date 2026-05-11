Braxton Keith Set To Release Debut Album Before CMA Fest Debut

Rising country traditionalist Braxton Keith is ready for his breakout moment as he prepares to release his debut album REAL DAMN DEAL this Friday, May 15, via Warner Records Nashville. Keith will celebrate the album release with a pair of high-profile performances in Las Vegas during Academy of Country Music Awards week.

Keith kicks things off Thursday night at the Whiskey Jam Welcome Party before taking the stage Saturday at Mandalay Bay Beach for ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash. Notably, Keith stands as the only non-nominated artist performing on a lineup otherwise filled with ACM nominees and winners, further signaling the momentum building around the fast-rising star.

Keith has been generating major buzz with the early releases from REAL DAMN DEAL. His throwback country sound and authentic honky-tonk swagger have drawn widespread acclaim from critics embracing his unapologetically traditional approach.

Tracks like “Little Bit By Little Bit” have been praised for channeling the spirit of ‘90s country with infectious energy, while songs including “I Ain’t Tryin’,” “I Own This Bar,” and “Don’t No More” continue to showcase Keith’s sharp songwriting, charisma, and undeniable authenticity.

Produced by Alex Torrez and David Dorn, REAL DAMN DEAL features 15 tracks, 10 of which were co-written by Keith himself. The album leans heavily into classic country themes—love, heartbreak, dance halls, and dive bars—all delivered through Keith’s crisp vocal twang and deep appreciation for traditional country music roots.

Following the album release, Keith will resume his THIS AIN’T MY FIRST TOUR before making appearances at several summer festivals. He’ll also be here in Nashville this June for his CMA Fest debut on June 6 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage.

The rising star has quickly built a reputation as one of country music’s hardest-working young artists, performing more than 130 shows last year alone while touring alongside Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, and Gavin Adcock, whom he’ll rejoin on tour later this fall. Keith also marked another major milestone in 2025 with his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry and earned his first RIAA Gold certification for “Cozy.”

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