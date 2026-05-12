Daniel Donato to Release Ryman To Robert’s

Genre-bending Nashville favorite Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country has announced the upcoming release of their first-ever live album, Ryman To Robert’s, arriving August 28 via Retrace Music. The ambitious live collection captures the band’s sold-out debut headlining performance at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium on August 22, 2025 — the same day they released their critically acclaimed third studio album, Horizons.

The project documents an unforgettable milestone in the band’s meteoric rise, featuring the complete Ryman performance along with selections from a special late-night aftershow at the iconic Robert’s Western World, the Lower Broadway honky-tonk where frontman Daniel Donato sharpened his chops years before becoming one of Nashville’s most exciting live performers.

Fans can already experience a taste of the magic with the newly released live performance video for “Blame The Train,” a fiery standout originally featured on Horizons. Ryman To Robert’s will be available digitally as well as in an expansive five-piece vinyl set.

Adding to the excitement, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country will return to the Ryman Auditorium for a special two-night run on August 28 and 29. Cosmic Country pre-sale tickets, including an exclusive Ryman To Robert’s add-on option, launch May 12 at 10 a.m. CT, with public ticket sales beginning Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. CT.

For Donato, the live album represents far more than a career achievement—it marks a deeply personal full-circle Nashville story. Long before headlining the Mother Church of Country Music, Donato spent countless hours performing on Lower Broadway as a teenager, busking outside the Ryman and eventually landing a coveted spot with The Don Kelley Band at Robert’s Western World.

“At the age of 14, I started busking on the street in front of the Ryman, and soon after that, I discovered Robert’s Western World,” Donato shared. “For 464 shows, I played at Robert’s, and after most shows, I would go and gaze at the majesty of the Mother Church in the late hours of the night.”

He continued, “On the day of performing and recording this live album, it was the 10-year anniversary of my last show at Robert’s, and the first time headlining the Ryman Auditorium. To celebrate this occasion, we did what had never been done on Broadway—playing a sold-out show at the Ryman and immediately performing a set at the honky-tonk that started it all for me.”

With Ryman To Robert’s, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country captures not only a landmark live performance, but also the spirit of Nashville’s musical journey—from Lower Broadway neon to the sacred stage of the Ryman.

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