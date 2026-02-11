Trace Adkins Returns to the Big Screen as 30th Anniversary Tour Rolls On

MULTI-PLATINUM country icon Trace Adkins is set to make a highly anticipated return to the big screen with the upcoming release of I Can Only Imagine 2, premiering nationwide on February 20. The film arrives as Adkins continues celebrating three decades of hits on his Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour, a just-launched headline run that now includes seven newly added dates due to overwhelming demand.

Based on an inspiring true story, I Can Only Imagine 2 follows the blockbuster success of I Can Only Imagine, the 2018 release that became the fifth highest-grossing music biopic of all time in the U.S. In the sequel, Adkins reprises his role as Scott Brickell, the manager of MercyMe—the Oklahoma-bred band behind the most-played song in the history of Christian radio. Starring alongside John Michael Finley and Milo Ventimiglia (who joins the cast as MercyMe’s newest member), the film explores the story behind the band’s hit single “Even If,” delivering the next powerful chapter in a journey rooted in faith, family, and perseverance.

The new release follows Adkins’ recent turn in Day of Reckoning, a 2025 western action thriller that also features his original song “That Someday.” Together, the projects further expand an already impressive acting résumé that includes roles in critically acclaimed films like The Lincoln Lawyer and Deepwater Horizon, as well as a memorable recurring role on the long-running animated hit King of the Hill.

On the touring front, Adkins is marking the 30th anniversary of his PLATINUM-certified debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud with a full-throttle live show that kicked off last month at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama. Several dates have already sold out, prompting the addition of new stops across the country. The tour currently runs through September 19 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia and includes two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on May 22 and 23, along with appearances at legendary venues such as Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

With new music, major film releases, and a milestone tour all converging, Trace Adkins continues to prove that three decades in, his star power—and his storytelling—are stronger than ever.

