Ashley Cooke Announces the “Baby Blues World Tour”

Country breakout star Ashley Cooke is taking her rapidly rising career worldwide with the announcement of the Baby Blues World Tour, a massive global headline run launching September 17 and wrapping February 25 with a highly anticipated stop at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium.

General ticket sales for the 28-date tour begin Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with $1 from every ticket sold benefiting the Ashley Cooke Fund in support of The Onsite Foundation’s Creatives Support Network, which provides mental health resources and support specifically for the songwriting community.

Named after Cooke’s longtime fan-favorite “baby blues” — recently crowned a No. 1 hit on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown — the tour arrives alongside anticipation for her upcoming self-titled sophomore album ashley cooke, due out August 14 via Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music.

The tour kicks off at Globe Iron in Cleveland before making stops at several iconic venues across North America, including 9:30 Club, Irving Plaza, and El Rey Theatre. Additional dates include performances in Boston, Seattle, and Austin before Cooke heads overseas in early 2026 for a string of UK shows in Belfast, Glasgow, London, and Manchester.

Joining Cooke on select dates throughout the tour will be a lineup of emerging country talent including Timmy McKeever, McCoy Moore, Just Jayne, Aniston Pate, and Hannah McFarland.

Following her successful nationwide your place tour, named after her Gold-certified No. 1 country radio hit, she spent much of 2025 touring alongside major acts including Kane Brown and Parker McCollum. Most recently, she joined Jon Pardi on his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR after previous runs with Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis.

Before heading out on her worldwide trek, Cooke will appear this weekend in Las Vegas as co-host and performer for “ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash,” part of Academy of Country Music Awards week festivities at Mandalay Bay Beach. The event lineup also includes performances from Flatland Cavalry, Tucker Wetmore, Braxton Keith, and more.

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