LISTEN: Jet Jurgensmeyer’s “Nothing On You”

Rising country artist and award-nominated actor Jet Jurgensmeyer is tapping into the timeless spirit of country music with his fan-favorite single “Nothing On You,” which is now making its push to Country radio. Blending nostalgia, romance, and feel-good summertime energy, the track showcases Jurgensmeyer’s growing artistry and undeniable charm as he continues building momentum in both music and entertainment.

Co-written by Jurgensmeyer alongside Grant Bias and Hannah Dorothy Bristow, “Nothing On You” captures the magic of falling for someone who effortlessly stands out from everything around them. Wrapped in warm production, neon-lit imagery, and classic dancehall vibes, the song delivers a modern country sound rooted in timeless storytelling.

“‘Nothing On You’ is one of those songs that just feels good,” Jurgensmeyer shared. “It’s about that kind of love that stands above everything else…the kind you don’t question, you just feel.”

Already receiving airplay in markets including Spokane, Salt Lake City, Syracuse, and Portland, the upbeat track is quickly resonating with listeners and programmers alike.

The radio momentum follows the success of Jurgensmeyer’s patriotic anthem “RED,” which surpassed one million streams and featured cinematic visuals filmed at Galloway Farms in Franklin. Directed by the Riker Brothers, the video highlighted sweeping Tennessee landscapes and symbols of American pride, further elevating the young entertainer’s profile.

In 2024, Jurgensmeyer released his sophomore album THE RIDE: phase 2, a genre-blending collection praised for its emotional depth and inventive songwriting. The project includes standout tracks like “Good Days,” “Coffee Bar,” and “Falling Too,” helping establish him as one of country music’s promising emerging voices.

Beyond the studio, Jurgensmeyer continues expanding his reach through television appearances and special performances, including a recent visit to the Fisher House in Denver and an upcoming private showcase during The Official Academy of Country Music Awards Radio Remote produced by Sharla McCoy Productions.

Fans in Music City will have several opportunities to catch Jurgensmeyer live later this month as he brings his energetic live show to Nashville for several appearances. The rising star is set to perform May 22 at the legendary The Bluebird Cafe, followed by a May 24 show at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and a May 27 performance at Category 10’s Bus Call event.

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