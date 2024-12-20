 

June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Dec 31,
2024

New Year’s Eve

Nashville.com Special Rates!

MORE
Dec 30 & 31, 
2024

Old Crow Medicine Show

Ryman Auditorium

TICKETS
WATCH: The Ghost Hounds Live At Ocean Way

WATCH: The Ghost Hounds Live At Ocean Way

Ghost Hounds have just shared “You’ll Never Find Me (Strings Version)” arranged by the band’s own Kristin Weber and out now via Gibson Records. The new version follows the previously released studio recording.

The Strings Version is paired with a captivating music video recorded live at Ocean Way in Nashville, directed by Allister Ann, known for her work with Kenny Chesney, Tegan & Sara, Civil wars, Dan Auerbach and more.

The song is described by the band as a “warrior’s anthem,” with a deep message of resilience and self-empowerment. As the band’s SAVNT explains, “You’ll Never Find Me” is dedicated to anyone who has lost themselves in a person or a situation, but who has the strength to reclaim their identity and power. The video complements this message with visuals that portray perseverance, emphasizing the idea that no matter how many times you’re knocked down, you can always rise again—”get back on the horse 8 times when you’ve been thrown off 7.”

Kristin Weber, who arranged the strings version of the track, shares her passion for this musical approach: “Aside from fiddling in a rock band, one of my other great loves is arranging strings for songs. I like working with different voices of an orchestra as if they are different colors in a painting. When our singer, SAVNT, brought this song to us and we began working it out, I immediately heard this strings version forming in my head—partially inspired by what my bandmates were playing. I’m so grateful that Ghost Hounds trusted me to take us into uncharted musical territories.”

Ghost Hounds are a country rock band with a heavy blues influence that proves the genre is not only alive but thriving for the next generation of rock fans. Fronted by SAVNT and backed by guitarists Tyler Chiarelli and Thomas Tull, fiddler Kristin Weber, bassist Bennett Miller, and drummer Sydney Driver, the band has made significant statements with their four studio albums.

BEST Nashville Concert Tickets!

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Dustin Lynch Raises $32K Middle TN Organizations

Dustin Lynch Raises $32K Middle TN Organizations

Hosting his annual Dustin Lynch and Friends Benefit Concert at his former high school, Tullahoma …

WATCH: Old Crow Medicine Show's "In the Jailhouse Now"

WATCH: Old Crow Medicine Show’s “In the Jailhouse Now”

Nashville-based Old Crow Medicine Show, has released a music video for their cover of Jimmie …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL