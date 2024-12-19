An Unforgettable Night With Stephen Wilson Jr. At Brooklyn Bowl

If there was any doubt that Stephen Wilson Jr. is a fast-rising force in the Nashville music scene, his sold-out concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on December 4th put it to rest. I’m a little late in getting this posted but in my opinion, he’s not just a rising star—he’s the best new artist of 2024. The energy in the room was electric, and from the first note to the last encore, it was clear that Wilson is a unique artist on the verge of something huge.

Indiana-born and Nashville-based, Stephen Wilson Jr. delivers a fresh sound that blends Americana, folk, rock and country. His nylon-string guitar is an instrument of choice that instantly sets him apart, adding a rich, organic texture to his music that’s mesmerizing. What’s even more impressive is how, with just a four-piece band—bass, drums, guitar, and lap steel guitar—Wilson and his crew manage to create such a big, full sound. The balance between the acoustic, steel, and rhythm guitars, alongside a steady, driving bass and drums, was impressive, proving you don’t need a huge band to create a powerful, expansive performance.

Wilson’s story is just as fascinating as his music. Raised by a single father and a former Golden Gloves finalist, Stephen’s journey to music has been anything but conventional. From boxing to microbiology, yes he use to be scientist, and eventually to touring as the lead guitarist for the indie rock band AutoVaughn, Wilson’s life experiences have clearly shaped his music. On a side note Wilson is married to Leigh Nash, who is the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band Sixpence None the Richer.

Wilson is now signed to Big Loud Records, he’s carved out a space for himself as a singer-songwriter, penning hits for Caitlyn Smith, Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion, and more. But it’s his solo work, especially his new album Son of Dad, that is truly making waves.

The night was a perfect blend of personal and musical, especially when Wilson talked about his father—whom he credits as a massive influence on his life and music. He mentioned how the crowd’s energy was overwhelming, saying with a smile that they were about to make him cry. It was clear from his heartfelt words and the emotional connection he shared with the crowd that his father played a pivotal role in shaping the man and artist we see today. Son of Dad isn’t just the title of his new album—it’s a tribute to the bond they share, and the crowd could feel that love and gratitude pouring out of Wilson with every song.

The crowd at Brooklyn Bowl was nothing short of enthusiastic. From the opening notes, it was clear that Nashville was ready for Stephen Wilson Jr. to take center stage. The intimate, yet electrifying atmosphere of the venue matched the raw emotion and energy of his performance. Wilson’s authenticity shines through, and there’s no question that he’s found his true voice as both a performer and songwriter.

As I left the venue that night, I couldn’t help but think about what’s next for Stephen Wilson Jr. If 2024 is any indication, the sky is the limit. I’m guessing the Ryman is probably next.

–Jerry Holthouse

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!