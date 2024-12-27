 


NYE Live: Nashville's BIG Bash! 12/31/24
NYE Live: Nashville's BIG Bash! 12/31/24

Get Ready For New Year’s Eve & Nashville’s Big Bash

Tune into NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by 4x GRAMMY® Award-winner Keith Urban and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE next Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

Announced today, viewers can anticipate special appearances from GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE star Montana Jordan, comedians Bert Kreischer and Leanne Morgan, and Bunnie Xo. Katelyn Brown will perform a song with headliner and husband Kane Brown, and Alana Springsteen will join Keith Urban for a song.

Live from the epicenter of country music, the five-hour broadcast will feature more than 40 back-to-back performances from Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top and Lainey Wilson, as well as Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll, who will be headlining from Bicentennial Park.

Reporting live from Times Square, Dustin Lynch and WCBS-New York Weather Anchor Lonnie Quinn will count down with the East Coast at midnight Eastern Time for New York’s Ball Drop; Urban and Smith will keep the party going through midnight Central Time, featuring Nashville’s renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage.

More Nashville NYE Events!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer.

