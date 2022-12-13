WATCH: Tennis’ “One Night With The Valet”

Indie-pop duo Tennis has shared the official music video for “One Night With The Valet,” today. Produced and recorded by the husband-and-wife duo of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore in their Denver, CO home studio, “One Night With The Valet” marks the first single from Tennis’s sixth studio album, POLLEN, arriving via their own Mutually Detrimental label on Friday, February 10, 2023.

“We chose a pastoral setting as the backdrop to One Night With The Valet’s spacious drum-piano groove,” says Tennis’ Alaina Moore. “To be in love is to be humbled, so I tapped into my inner fool; donning a grease paint mask and dabbling in some light miming. In the company of grazing animals, I professed my undying devotion to a certain someone, just off camera, never out of sight.”

Over mid-tempo percussion, throbbing bass, and interconnected keys, Moore sings about staring down a desire far bigger than herself: ‘Finding myself tempted by the face of love / Really fear that I could never get enough.’ Her voice is as ethereal as the images she conjures (‘We’re riding high up watching over silent things / Like pearls scattered at our feet’), and before you know it, both have disappeared.”

Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule with a stop here in Nashville at the Brooklyn Bowl on March 25.