ROMP Festival Announces Initial Lineup

Just a short road-trip to the North on June 21st through the 24th, 2023, the ROMP Festival will be held at Yellow Creek Park, located in Owensboro, Kentucky. Headliners of ROMP 2023 include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Hall of Fame Members Ricky Skaggs & his band Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, and one of the Hall of Fame’s newest inductees Peter Rowan. Grammy-winning Rhonda Vincent is also returning for the 20th annual ROMP Festival.

Also on the initial lineup, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, with a Grammy nomination of ‘Best New Artist,” and one of the most compelling new voices in the roots music world, along with The Infamous Stringdusters, a band quickly establishing themselves at the front of the pack in the modern acoustic music landscape. Rounding out the initial lineup are Tuba Skinny, Henhouse Prowlers, Kitchen Dwellers, Slocan Ramblers, John R. Miller, Bill & The Belles, Stillhouse Junkies, Damn Tall Buildings, and Armchair Boogie. More artists will be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now, and prices will increase on December 27th. Four-day tickets are available at the discounted rate of $165, and VIP tickets are available for $415 and include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms, prime stage views, & non-electric RV Camping. Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available. Children 12 & under are free.Check out highlights from 2022 below.