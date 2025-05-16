WATCH: Tami Neilson’s “Borrow My Boots”

Tami Neilson has released the second single from her upcoming album release Neon Cowgirl. “Borrow My Boots” (watch above) is an exuberant, high-octane track celebrating female empowerment and giving a sister a leg up. It’s written by Tami and Nashville powerhouses Ashley McBryde and Shelly Fairchild who are both featured on the track alongside guitar prodigy Grace Bowers. To accompany the release, Tami has shared a fun, behind-the-scenes video of her Grand Ole Opry debut, including video clips from her performance in the official video for “Borrow My Boots.” The Grand Ole Opry has released a video performance of the four of them tearing it up live performing the song at Tami’s Opry debut.

Tami shares how the single came together: “After getting to perform on an absolute dream show with an all-star lineup singing the music of Patsy Cline at the Ryman, I woke up the next morning to a DM from one of my favourite country stars, Ashley McBryde. She’d been on the line up and after seeing me perform, she had immediately dug into my catalogue of music and wrote to me to lift me up and encourage me, saying she was a fan. A few weeks later, she tagged me in a post of her getting ready for the red carpet of the CMAs, playing “Careless Woman” as her hype song! A couple months after that, she asked for permission to create a t-shirt with my photo on it and a line from that song, “I Wanna Be Her When I Grow Up” so she could wear it around town as she hosted CMA Fest and champion my music.

That’s how you say, “Hey Sister, you can borrow my boots.” So, when I had a song idea about women supporting and empowering each other, she was the first person who came to mind. I asked if she would do a long-distance writing session and she invited powerhouse songwriter and artist Shelly Fairchild to join us and “Borrow My Boots” was born, and recorded on the album the next week. I met Grace Bowers back when she was 15 and had just moved to Nashville and I asked her to play her first paid gigs with me at Americanafest – we had to hide her backstage because she wasn’t old enough to be in the venues. She’s rocketing to stardom now and after playing with everyone from Dolly and Slash, to rocking the Grammys, I didn’t know if she’d have time for a little guitar solo on my album. Not only did she contribute a blistering solo, she changed her flights in the middle of a tour to join me, Ashley and Shelly to perform this song at my debut on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

NEON COWGIRL will be released on July 11 on Outside Music, with Tami and her band joining Willie Nelson, and then Willie and Bob Dylan, on this year’s Outlaw Festival tour with a stop in Franklin, TN at the FirstBank Amphitheater on June 25th. She will also be playing the Grand Ole Opry on June 26th.

