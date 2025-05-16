Home Free & Chapel Hart Team Up To Cover Beyoncé

Two of country music’s most beloved vocal groups — Home Free and Chapel Hart — have joined forces for a fresh, feel-good cover of Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em.”

Released today (May 16), the all-vocal collaboration reimagines Queen B’s country crossover hit with a bright, harmony-rich arrangement that blends Home Free’s signature a cappella style with Chapel Hart’s powerhouse trio of voices. It’s playful, it’s bold, and yes — it proves once and for all that “Texas Hold ’Em” is a country song.

Home Free’s polished rhythm and airtight vocals pair perfectly with Chapel Hart’s soulful southern energy. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle bring their “three-of-a-kind” charisma to the track, raising the stakes with every verse. What started as an impromptu moment on the CMA red carpet turned into a dream collaboration that country fans didn’t know they needed.

“From the very first time we met Home Free at Alabama’s June Jam, we said we had to do a project together,” says Danica Hart of Chapel Hart. “When they sang ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ on the red carpet, we thought it was such a cool a cappella rendition. When they said, ‘Let’s make this BIGGER,’ we said, ‘YES!’”

The song’s official music video, directed by Jimmy Bates, doubles down on the good times with a barroom romp full of dancing, harmonizing, and a whole lot of moon-howling fun. The visual even caught the attention of Tina Knowles (yes, Beyoncé’s mom), who praised the spirited spin on her daughter’s hit.

“We’ve been hoping for the perfect opportunity to collaborate with Chapel Hart – big thanks to Beyoncé for providing that!” adds Home Free’s Tim Foust. “Hopefully we proved to the haters that ‘Texas Hold ’Em’ is a country song after all.”

This marks another standout release for Home Free, who are in the midst of a prolific year. Their recent drops include a heartfelt cover of Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be In My Heart” just in time for Mother’s Day, a moving rendition of Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay,” and a throwback collaboration with Jimmy Fortune on the Statler Brothers’ classic “Elizabeth.” The group’s musical versatility continues to shine, with covers ranging from The Beatles to Gavin James — all filtered through their unique vocal lens.

Comprised of Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, Adam Chance, and Adam Bastien, Home Free is celebrating a major milestone in 2024 — their 25th anniversary. The band will mark the occasion with a special “birthday party” show at Nashville’s City Winery on June 8. Tickets for the intimate event are on sale now and expected to go fast.

