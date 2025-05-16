D. Striker To Make Rare Appearance At Eastside Bowl

Lock up your jukeboxes and dust off your weirdest western wear, folks — D. Striker is bringing his beautifully twisted brand of honky-tonk chaos back to Eastside Bowl on Friday, June 13, 2025, and we’ve got a feeling the superstitions won’t be the only thing going bump in the night.

For the uninitiated, D. Striker is Nashville’s most elusive, enigmatic, and possibly cursed country crooner. He’s the outlaw poet behind the underground cult zine RR, a man who releases music and mayhem only on the darkest of days — like, say, every Friday the 13th. Coincidence? We think not. Tradition? Absolutely.

This time around, Striker’s calling in backup: Nicole Atkins, who you might have seen on tour with Chris Isaac, is a smoky-voiced siren who blends vintage soul with cosmic Americana, and Chelsea Lovitt, a honky-tonk firebrand with a punk rock glint in her eye. Between the three of them, you’re looking at a lineup that can out-drink your uncle, out-sing your mama, and out-weird your favorite local dive.

Expect new songs, old tricks, and perhaps a reading from the latest issue of RR (if you know where to look or whom to ask). For longtime fans, this show is a sacred ritual. For first-timers? Let’s just say you’ve never seen country music quite like this — equal parts earnest, zany, and unhinged.

So come for the music, stay for the mystery, and remember: when D. Striker’s onstage, the line between satire and sincerity gets blurry… fast. Will there be cowboy hats? Yes. Will someone yodel ironically? Anything can happen.

Mark your calendar — Friday, June 13, at Eastside Bowl. D. Striker doesn’t play often, but when he does, it’s well worth the experience.

