Stephen Wilson Jr. releases Son of Dad Deluxe
Photo by Acacia Evans

WATCH: Stephen Wilson Jr., “Cuckoo”

We recently saw Indiana-born, Nashville-based Stephen Wilson Jr. for the first time at the Brooklyn Bowl and became instant fans. The fast rising star has unveiled the official music video for “Cuckoo,” a standout track from his critically acclaimed debut double album, Søn of Dad (Big Loud Records). (watch above) Directed by Tim Cofield, the video brings a surreal, psychedelic twist to life in an Indiana holler, featuring a high-energy dive bar performance from Joey Breaux, a Midwestern Gothic family scene, and a fiery game of catch between Wilson Jr. and HARDY.

Currently in the midst of his completely sold-out 2025 U.S. Søn of Dad tour, Wilson Jr. is making stops in cities like Detroit and Toronto, with fans packing out venues across the country. He’s also gearing up to join HARDY on select dates of the Jim Bob World Tour from May through September, including a massive final show at Madison Square Garden.

Wilson Jr. describes “Cuckoo” as “a fiery glance at those who haven’t given up, but have given up on the game. These aren’t actors—just real people, unashamed of their shame.”

Director Tim Cofield, who has now collaborated with Wilson Jr. on eight videos, calls “Cuckoo” a world of its own: “Stephen’s brain is full of these ideas. Like the guy driving backwards? That’s based on a real person he knows whose truck only moves in reverse. And the best part? Every character in this video is real. No actors. Plus, diehard fans might spot a few hidden Easter eggs — keep an eye out for wolf heads and aliens.”

Wilson Jr. has already had a big year, dropping a deluxe edition of søn of dad featuring two new tracks from his viral Live at the Print Shop session: the deeply personal “I’m A Song” (dedicated to his late father) and a raw reinterpretation of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”

Last year, Wilson Jr. shared the stage with Brothers Osborne, The Cadillac Three, Midland, and HARDY—who also joined him on a duet version of “Father’s Søn”.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

