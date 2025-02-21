T-Pain Coming To The Pinnacle On March 13th

GRAMMY® Award-winning T-Pain will be performing a special headline show in Nashville at The Pinnacle on March 13th ahead of his spring festival run. GET TICKETS HERE!

With 2025 being 20 years of T-Pain, the artist is poised to have another big year. At the end of last year, T-Pain was featured on numerous projects including GloRilla’s smash “I LUV HER,” Meghan Trainor’s “Been Like This,” and “Love You More” with EARTHGANG and Spillage Village.

Auto-tune use to be a dirty word in Nashville but T-Pain is widely known for popularizing the creative use of Auto-Tune pitch correction, often used with extreme parameter settings to create electronic-styled vocal performances. Blending its use with R&B and hip-hop sensibilities, T-Pain became a prominent figure in both genres throughout the 2000s. Other music industry artists, such as Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Future, and Travis Scott, have since utilized Auto-Tune to a similar effect.

Born Faheem Rashad Najm, T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 #1s on the Billboard Hot 100. The Tallahassee trailblazer is head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming & Nappy Boy Dranks, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author and spokesperson.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!