Laci Kaye Booth Invited To Make Her Opry Debut

Rising country star Laci Kaye Booth, a singer-songwriter and musician signed to Geffen Records, is set to step into the legendary circle at the Grand Ole Opry® for the first time on March 29.

Booth received the surprise of a lifetime while opening for Parker McCollum at a sold-out show in Cedar Rapids, IA, on February 22. After performing her song “The Loneliest Girl In The World” as a duet with McCollum, he stunned her—and the audience—by revealing that she would be making her Opry debut. (watch above) The unforgettable moment closed out the first leg of McCollum’s “What Kinda Man” arena tour.

“I’m beyond grateful and honored,” Booth shared. “I’ve spent six years in Nashville, dreaming of this very moment—and my whole life before that. To have Parker, one of my favorite artists and fellow Texans, be part of this makes it even more special.”

Booth’s upcoming Opry debut is a milestone in her fast-rising career, placing her alongside artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and Lady A, who have all graced the iconic stage. Following this major moment, she’ll head to Gulf Shores, AL, to perform at the Sand in My Boots 2025 Festival on May 16.

Raised in a barn in Livingston, TX, Booth wrote her first songs at just nine years old. Named one of CMT’s “Next Women of Country,” she has spent the past year touring alongside Flatland Cavalry, Parker McCollum, Kameron Marlowe, and more.

Her debut album, The Loneliest Girl In The World, released last spring via Geffen Records, has cemented her as one of country music’s most promising new voices.

