WATCH: Steep Canyon Rangers’ “Next Act”

GRAMMY Award-winning Americana and bluegrass powerhouse Steep Canyon Rangers are back with their new single, “Next Act,” out today on all streaming platforms. (Watch above)

Written by Graham Sharp and ﻿Aaron Burdett﻿, “Next Act” tells the story of a woman overcoming heartbreak, reclaiming her independence, and embracing a wiser, freer version of herself.

“‘Next Act’ was inspired by a friend of mine I greatly admire,” shares Sharp. “She looked her heartbreak in the eye, got to work, and moved on to a version of herself that was even wiser and freer. A good reminder that we don’t have to be defined by our past if we’re willing to keep growing.”

Produced by Steep Canyon Rangers, recorded by Julian Dryer, and mixed by Derek Studt, the song features Aaron Burdett (guitar, lead vocals), Michael Ashworth (percussion, harmony vocals), Mike Guggino (mandola, harmony vocals), Nicky Sanders (fiddle), Barrett Smith (bass), and Graham Sharp (banjo).

Alongside the single, the band announced an extensive tour through 2026, with highlights including festival appearances at Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, North Carolina Folk Festival, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival, and their own Mountain Song Festival benefiting The Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County. They’ll also join longtime collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short for select shows.

“Next Act” marks the Rangers’ first new release since 2024’s Live at Greenfield Lake, which broke records on Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart and secured them a tie with Old Crow Medicine Show for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!