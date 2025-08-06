LOCASH Celebrates Multi-Week No. 1 “Hometown Home”

It was a night of high energy and heartfelt moments as LOCASH — the PLATINUM-selling country duo of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas — took over BMI’s rooftop in Nashville to celebrate their multi-week No. 1 smash “Hometown Home.”

The evening kicked off in grand fashion with Father Ryan High School’s drumline calling the packed crowd to attention. Hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s MaryAnn Keen, the event welcomed family, friends, industry leaders, and fans, as Galaxy Label Group presented LOCASH with a special plaque commemorating the chart-topping hit.

“This No. 1 right here is for all the new folks moving into town right now,” Brust told the crowd. “They’re moving into an apartment and thinking, ‘Man, this is a big town; how am I going to cut through?’ You can do it. Your No. 1 is waiting for you. And this is also for the folks who have been here 25 years… You can still get No. 1s. You can still pull this all together.”

Lucas reflected on the creative process: “I remember writing on Zoom, and then I remember recording it… and half of the session was laughing. Just laughing and bringing joy. It was amazing to write with these guys.”

The celebration, sponsored by Studio Bank, also included a special moment as Kari Barnhart presented a donation on behalf of LOCASH and the songwriters to support the I Love This Life Fund, which helps nonprofit organizations making an impact nationwide.

The duo then treated the crowd to a special live performance of “Hometown Home” alongside co-writers Zach Abend and Andy Albert, and producer Jacob Rice. The night closed with a full-family sing-along of their breakout PLATINUM hit “I Love This Life,” with Brust and Lucas’ kids joining in.

Earlier this year, “Hometown Home” topped the Country radio charts, marking LOCASH’s latest career No. 1 and the first chart-topper for Galaxy Label Group. The song has quickly become a fan favorite and a staple of their live shows.

In addition to the No. 1 celebration, LOCASH are keeping the momentum going with their “Wrong Hearts” Dance Contest in partnership with the Savannah Bananas. Fans can post their own dance videos on TikTok with the hashtag #LOCASHGOESBANANAS for a chance to win a trip to Houston, TX, to attend the final Savannah Bananas game of 2025 — including VIP tickets, a private suite with LOCASH, and a “special surprise.”

