Jordan Davis Celebrates 8th Career No. 1 With “I Ain’t Sayin’”

Nashville was in full celebration mode yesterday as ASCAP and BMI hosted a No. 1 party at One Garage in honor of Jordan Davis and his chart-topping hit, “I Ain’t Sayin’.” The milestone came just hours before Davis’ Nashville album release event for his new project, Learn The Hard Way, set to drop August 15 on MCA Nashville.

“I Ain’t Sayin’” marks the first single from the upcoming record and is the eighth career No. 1 for the CMA Song of the Year and ACM Song of the Year winner, who continues to prove his staying power at the top of the country charts.

The song was penned by Emily Reid (SOCAN/ASCAP), Travis Wood (SOCAN/BMI), Steve Moakler (BMI), and Mark Holman (BMI), and produced by Paul DiGiovanni (ASCAP). Industry leaders including ASCAP Vice President, Nashville Membership Mike Sistad, BMI Associate Director, Creative Jackson Kiger, MCA Vice President, Promotion Miranda McDonald, Big Loud Vice President, A&R Mike Giangreco, Creative Nation Co-Founder & CEO Beth Laird, Creative Nation Senior Director of Creative Emily Furman, Warner Chappell Senior Director, A&R Christina Wiltshire, and Reservoir EVP Creative John Ozier were on hand to celebrate the song’s success and the team behind it.

With Learn The Hard Way just days away, Davis is keeping the momentum strong following a string of multi-Platinum hits and sold-out shows.

