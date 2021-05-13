WATCH: SmithField’s “Something Sexy,”

Country duo SmithField – comprised of Jennifer Fielder and Trey Smith – released their new music video for the song, “Something Sexy.”

With the set inspired by the power couple Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s “It’s Your Love” music video, the “Something Sexy” video was shot in East Nashville and directed by Quinton Cook. Featuring performance vignettes of SmithField, the music video illuminates a care-free ambience and soft smiles while following a couple fully enthralled in their young love.

The track was penned by SmithField alongside Aaron Wood, and produced by Derek Wells and Wood. Weaving a tapestry of sultry Country classics with some of the genre’s steamiest hits by Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban and more.

Next up, SmithField will return to the road, set to take their first-rate harmonies and stellar live show to Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, GA on May 22. Also just announced, the duo will be performing live at 3rd and Lindsley on June 17.