Kelsea Ballerini And Kane Brown Will Host CMT Awards

CMT today announced country superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will take the stage as hosts of the “2021 CMT Music Awards,” country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show, airing Wednesday, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT. The show will also air as a five network simulcast across the following MTV Entertainment Group brands: MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. This year marks Ballerini’s first time hosting the CMT Music Awards, as Brown returns for his second consecutive year.

“Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we’re thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards,” shared CMT producers. “This dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!”

Ballerini adds: “I’m so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane! The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, will make this night even more special.”

Shared Brown: “I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I’m excited to be back this year with Kelsea. The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music.”

Nominations for the “2021 CMT Music Awards” will be announced tomorrow, Thursday, May 13th at 11a/10c, in tandem with the start of fan voting at vote.cmt.com. Voting will run through Tuesday, June 1st at 12p/11c. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.