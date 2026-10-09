WATCH: Sheryl Crow Releases New Album And Shares Title Track Video

Nashvillian Sheryl Crow is back with a new album — and a new video to go with it. The nine-time GRAMMY Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee has released her 12th studio album, Pick You Up, available now via Old Green Barn Productions LLC. Physical editions of the seven-song collection will arrive November 20 on vinyl, cassette and CD.

Along with the album’s release, Crow has unveiled the official music video for the title track, “Pick You Up.” (watch above)

Written and produced by Crow and longtime collaborator Jeff Trott, Pick You Up revisits the AAA, rock, singer-songwriter and Americana sounds that helped establish Crow as one of the most recognizable voices of the 1990s.

Across seven songs, Crow reflects on the world around her with the same combination of honesty, wit and perspective that has been a trademark of her songwriting for more than three decades.

“I find I go to songwriting these days to make sense of what is going on inside and all around me,” Crow says. “These songs were all born of the experience of living in this moment. There is so much chaos and information coming at us that it can feel overwhelming and paralyzing. My hope is that when you hear these songs, you feel that this is only of a moment and that life is a beautiful gift worth sharing.”

The title track is ultimately a song about having somebody in your corner when life gets difficult. Crow describes it as a reminder of the importance of an ally or friend who will be there through the ups and downs.

The album was introduced with “Freedom Bus” featuring Jesse Welles and “Freight Train,” offering an early look at the record’s themes of freedom, loneliness and connection. “Freedom Bus” has reached No. 9 on the Americana Charts, while Pick You Up climbed to No. 13 ahead of its official release.

Pick You Up Track List

“Freight Train” “Perfect” “Pick You Up” “Flat Earth” “I’ve Got Your Number” “Heaven Help Us” “Freedom Bus” feat. Jesse Welles

Following the release of Pick You Up, Crow will hit the road in 2027 as part of Kenny Chesney’s The Original Vibe Room Tour, alongside Chesney, Eric Church and Greylan James.

For Crow, Pick You Up is another chapter in a career that has always balanced big rock songs with deeply personal songwriting — and this time, she has packed it all into seven songs.