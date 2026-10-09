LISTEN: Nate Smith’s “Break Up Like That”

Heartbreak doesn’t always look like it does in the movies. Sometimes there’s no dramatic goodbye, no perfect breakup song and definitely no easy way to feel better. Nate Smith tackles that reality head-on with his new song “Break Up Like That,” (listen above) a brutally honest and occasionally darkly funny take on what happens when a relationship falls apart.

“A buddy reached out recently who is going through a break-up and told me he’d heard every break-up song there is. But sometimes it’s not like the movies, it just sucks,” Smith says. “There’s nothing anyone could say to make it better, but when I heard ‘Break Up Like That,’ I knew I had to cut it because it puts all of those feelings into words. If you’re going through it too, just know you’re not alone.”

Written by HARDY (Michael Hardy), Zach Abend, Jameson Rodgers and Carson Wallace, the song takes aim at the familiar breakup-song clichés while replacing them with something a little more honest.

Instead of romanticizing the aftermath, Smith sings about scrolling through a jukebox looking for a song that actually sounds like what he’s going through — including the painfully specific line about “a girl gone numb on Lexapro.”

Produced by Joël Bruyère, “Break Up Like That” starts with sparse acoustic guitar from multi-GRAMMY-winning guitarist Bryan Sutton, before building into a much bigger sound with electric guitar from Derek Wells and drums from Fred Eltringham.

The result is a song that starts quietly and gradually turns into a full-blown musical gut punch.

It’s another chapter in Smith’s growing catalog of songs about love gone wrong, following his PLATINUM-certified No. 1 hits “Whiskey On You” and “World On Fire.”

“Break Up Like That” also shows another side of Smith, following his recent song “Pray,” a more hopeful look at faith and perseverance.

The new release comes after Smith’s LONG LIVE COUNTRY ROCK & ROLL TOUR and a run of new music that also includes “Find Me In A Bar” and his collaboration with DIAMOND-certified star Tyler Hubbard, “After Midnight.”