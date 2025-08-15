WATCH: Savanna Leigh’s “Tightrope,” Announces Upcoming EP

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has unveiled the music video for her latest single “Tightrope”, along with news of her upcoming EP, For Your Entertainment, arriving September 26.

Leigh filmed the video mid-summer in London with director George O’Reilly, inspired by the friendships she made during a spring UK tour. The song tells the story of a best friend breakup with her godbrother in late 2023, portrayed through the lens of platonic love rather than romance. “The whole video was shot on film, which I’d never done before,” Leigh shares. “It’s my favorite music video I’ve ever made, and something I’ll always be proud of.”

Rooted in her signature blend of delicate indie-pop melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and confessional lyrics, “tightrope” follows earlier singles “You Don’t Exist Yet” and “Cut To The Chase”, which she performed this summer while touring with Juniper and Esha Tewari. Leigh has also shared stages with artists like Jonah Marais, Ashley Kutcher, and Edwin Raphael, steadily building a devoted local and national following.

With For Your Entertainment set for release in September and new music planned for 2025, Savanna Leigh continues to carve out her own space in Nashville’s music landscape.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!