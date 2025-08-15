Americana Music Association Announces House Band Members

The Americana Music Association has announced its house band members and host of the 24th annual Americana Honors & Awards.

For the 2025 awards show, John C. Reilly will take center stage as this year’s host of the ceremony. In addition to Reilly joining Americana’s biggest night, Buddy Miller continues his reign as band leader with Don Was, The McCrary Sisters, Fred Eltringham, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, and Larry Campbell comprising the 2025 house band.

Described by Emmylou Harris as “the shining star of Nashville and music everywhere,” the Americana Honors & Awards will be held at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. This year’s nominees include Artist of the Year contenders Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Joy Oladokun, Billy Strings, Waxahatchee, among many others, for the 2025 ‘Of the Year’ awards.

John C. Reilly’s most personal project in 2025 is Mister Romantic, an intimate musical stage show that the NY Times described as “sometimes wryly funny, sometimes tender and sad, but always sincere” and prompted Vanity Fair to proclaim “John C. Reilly is one hell of a singer!” In June, Reilly released his debut Mister Romantic album, What’s Not to Love?, a collection of gorgeous renditions of songs from the Great American Songbook backed by a band of multiple GRAMMY®-winners. The album was co-produced by Reilly and Davíd Garza (Fiona Apple, Sharon Van Etten) with Gabe Witcher on violin (Punch Brothers, Rosanne Cash), Sebastian Steinberg on bass (Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers), and Charles De Castro on accordion and cornet (Keb’ Mo’).

