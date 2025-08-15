Atlus Signs With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville has officially welcomed Atlus to its roster, marking a major new chapter for the self-made artist who rose from the underground to become a streaming powerhouse. With over one billion on-demand streams, a Platinum single, four independent studio albums, national tours, and millions of dedicated fans across social media, Atlus now makes his BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Stoney Creek Records debut with “Devil Ain’t Done” — available everywhere today.

A former truck driver turned hitmaker, Atlus has built his career on self-penned viral songs that speak directly to the heart. “Devil Ain’t Done” blends infectious grooves and melodies with lyrics that explore self-doubt, perseverance, and the personal battles everyone faces.

“I believe that everyone runs into the devil at some point in their life,” shares Atlus. “Sometimes it’s the devil in your mind, and sometimes it’s the devil in your hometown. Where I grew up, he drove a nice car, had fast cash, pills in the glove box, and he lived in the trailer next door. I spent most of my life avoiding that devil. Life is much better now, but the devil can find his way into any room. I just remind myself to keep being a good person and not give in to temptation.”

Written by Atlus, David Garcia (who also co-produced with Andrew Baylis), and Geoff Warburton, the track showcases the raw, storytelling style that has become his signature.

BMG America’s President, Frontline Recordings Jon Loba praises Atlus’ rare ability to connect:“Every time we introduce Atlus to someone new, there is an instant and passionate connection. He is a true poet who chronicles life’s struggles and tragedies in a way that still leaves hope for a better day. Even inside the label, we’ve found he connects across age, gender, and musical taste in an incredibly universal way. We could not be more excited to partner with him and his team in championing his music across the globe.”

For Atlus, this partnership is about more than business: “Music has always been personal to me. Everything I write either helps me work through something or tells a real story from my life. The industry default is, ‘It’s not personal, it’s just business.’ But that’s never been true for me — and from day one, Jon Loba, JoJamie Hahr, and everyone at BMG have shown it’s never been true for them either. It IS personal, and that’s the way we do business.”

