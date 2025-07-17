WATCH: Russell Dickerson’s “Happen To Me”

Country hitmaker Russell Dickerson is bringing the party to screens everywhere with the premiere of his brand-new music video for “Happen To Me,” which debuted in dazzling fashion in New York City’s Times Square.

Directed by Daniella Mason, the “Happen To Me” video is a celebration of joy, movement, and community. True to Dickerson’s signature charisma, the video opens with a full marching band and quickly explodes into a choreographed street party. From impromptu dance breaks to viral-ready moves, Dickerson leads the charge with a contagious energy that transforms sidewalks and intersections into spontaneous dance floors. The colorful chaos channels the same fun-loving spirit of Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” turning the clip into an all-out visual celebration.

“Happen To Me” is the latest single from Dickerson’s upcoming album Famous Back Home, set for release on August 22 via Triple Tigers. The track is already making major waves, marking the biggest streaming debut of Dickerson’s career with over 130 million global streams. It’s climbed into the Top 20 at country radio, hit No. 1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway and on the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart, and continues to rise on the Billboard Hot 100.

