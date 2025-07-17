Tucker Wetmore and Tanner Adell Light Up BMI’s Rooftop

BMI’s popular Rooftop on The Row concert series, presented by George Dickel Whisky, made a triumphant return to Nashville on Tuesday night (July 15), bringing country fans and industry insiders together for a night of live music, great views, and high-energy performances from two of country music’s rising stars: Tucker Wetmore and Tanner Adell.

Held atop BMI’s Music Row headquarters, the invite-only event drew over 500 music industry professionals, artists, and tastemakers for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. The scenic skyline served as the backdrop for a jam-packed lineup of music, food, drinks, and sponsor activations from George Dickel Whisky, Delta Air Lines, Fat Bottom Brewing Co., First Horizon, Gallagher Insurance, Red Bull Jukebox, Texas Roadhouse, White Claw, YETI, and Xperi.

Dubbed a “must-attend series for industry insiders and fans alike” by Nashville.com, the night kicked off with DJ Smoke setting the tone before BMI’s Mason Hunter introduced genre-blending artist Tanner Adell. Raised in California, Adell brought her signature fusion of country, pop, and hip-hop to the rooftop stage with standout tracks like “Do Si Dontcha,” “Backroad,” and the bold “Buckle Bunny,” the title track from her acclaimed 2023 mixtape. Her dynamic set also included “Silverado” and “Whiskey Blues,” proving she’s one of the most exciting new voices in country music.

Fresh off supporting Thomas Rhett’s Better in Boots Tour 2025, MCA Nashville/EMI Nashville’s Tucker Wetmore closed out the evening with a powerhouse performance. He kicked things off with “Silverado Blue” and his radio hit “3,2,1,” followed by the PLATINUM-certified fan favorite “Wine Into Whiskey.” Wetmore slowed things down with a surprise piano mashup of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the Commodores’ classic “Easy,” before launching into his No. 1 smash “Wind Up Missin’ You” from his GOLD-certified debut album What Not To. He ended the set on a high note with the viral sensation “Brunette,” keeping the rooftop crowd on their feet as the sun dipped behind the Nashville skyline.

The Rooftop on The Row series continues August 12 with performances by Vincent Mason and Max McNown. The season finale on September 9 will double as the official kickoff to AMERICANAFEST, with a lineup announcement coming soon.

Previous Rooftop on The Row alumni include now-household names like Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings, HARDY, Colbie Caillat, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and The War and Treaty—further proving the series is a key stop on the road to country stardom.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

﻿﻿