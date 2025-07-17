EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Niko Moon

With his third full-length album AMERICAN PALM coming out tomorrow, Nashville based Niko Moon continues his mission of spreading positivity through music—this time by bottling up the sun-soaked serenity of the beach and turning it into an album. Built on his signature blend of country charm and timeless pop energy, AMERICAN PALM feels like a mental vacation: equal parts joyful, reflective, and deeply life-affirming.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve seen the beach as a place where anybody can go to hit pause on the stresses of their everyday life,” says Moon, who grew up in Georgia and spent countless summer days on Florida’s Gulf Coast. “With this record, I wanted to bring that experience to everyone, and hopefully give them that same feeling of peace.”

We caught up with Niko to talk about the new album, writing a song with his dad, the Happy Cowboy Foundation, and the story of a life-changing gift from Zac Brown.

Nashville.com: One of the standout songs for me on AMERICAN PALM is “King of the Island,” which I understand you co-wrote with your dad. That’s got to be a special experience.

Niko Moon: Thank you! Yeah, my dad taught me how to play music—he’s an incredible guitarist, drummer, and songwriter. He’s never released his music, just plays for fun. But he wrote “King of the Island” a few years back and I always thought it was a great song. When I started working on this vacation-themed album, I knew it needed to be on there. Having him come over from Portugal—where he lives now—to record it with me was a real bucket-list moment.

Nashville.com: That had to be emotional—recording with your dad.

Niko Moon: It really was. Just having that moment together was super meaningful.

Nashville.com: Since Nashville is a songwriting town, let’s talk about your process. Do you prefer writing solo or co-writing?

Niko Moon: I love writing with others. I’ve done it alone, but there’s something special about collaboration. Three people in a room is the sweet spot for me. We usually start with a concept, something that feels authentic, then build the music around it, then melody, and finally lyrics.

Nashville.com: So you don’t necessarily start with the hook?

Niko Moon: Not always. Sometimes I’ll have a little idea like, “I’m just trying to catch a good time,” and build a whole song from that one thought. But the music really sets the tone for me.

Nashville.com: You’ve done some great covers—like your version of “Fishing in the Dark.” How do you choose which songs to cover?

Niko Moon: I call them my “inspiration tracks.” I do one for each album as a nod to artists who inspired me. On this album, it’s “Margaritaville.” Jimmy Buffett has taken me to paradise so many times, I wanted to offer my take on that vibe.

Nashville.com: Do you have a personal favorite track from the new album?

Niko Moon: I’d say “Sand Castles.” It’s a song about the temporary nature of life and how that impermanence is what makes it beautiful. I want to encourage people to build their own castles—lives that are meaningful and full of joy—even if they don’t last forever.

Nashville.com: You’re based in Nashville now. How’s that transition been from Georgia?

Niko Moon: I love it. I live about 30 minutes outside the city—kind of like where I grew up outside of Atlanta. I’ve got a little house on a few acres. If I had my way, I’d be right on the beach, but this is as close as I can get right now. I’m two minutes from a lake!

Nashville.com: Let’s talk about your nonprofit, the Happy Cowboy Foundation. It’s a beautiful mission—helping people access therapy who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Niko Moon: Thank you. Therapy really changed my life. I’ve struggled with drinking and anxiety, and cognitive behavioral therapy gave me the tools to handle life better. Not everyone can afford therapy, though, and I’ve been there. The foundation is about making sure people have access to that help. Music is a great tool, but sometimes you need that conversation too.

Nashville.com: Your commitment to positive music really stands out. You’ve said you’ve never written a sad song and never will.

Niko Moon: That’s right. I want to be an encourager. I believe in the power of positive music to uplift and help people, especially during tough times. That’s what the Happy Cowboy Foundation and my music are all about—helping people find peace of mind and joy in life.

Nashville.com: You’ve got a great connection with Zac Brown. Can you share the story of how he helped you early on?

Niko Moon: Absolutely. I was playing a little dive bar in Georgia when Zac happened to be there. This was before “Chicken Fried” blew up—he was locally well known but not nationally yet. After my set, he came up and told me he liked what I was doing and invited me to write with him.

We became fast friends, and not long after, I hit a low point—I had no car, couldn’t afford one, and was struggling just to get to gigs. One day while we were writing, he asked how I was doing, and I told him. He walked over to a cabinet, pulled down a shoebox full of tip money, counted out $10,000, and handed it to me. Told me to go buy a dependable car and that we’d work out the payback later.

Nashville.com: That’s incredible.

Niko Moon: It was one of the kindest things anyone’s ever done for me. He didn’t even know me that well at the time, but he saw something in me and believed in me. I’ve never forgotten that, and I try to pay that forward every chance I get.

Nashville.com: Before we let you go—any dream collaborations you hope to do in the future?

Niko Moon: Chris Stapleton would be amazing. He’s such a phenomenal songwriter and artist. I really admire him. I’ve got a long list, but he’s definitely near the top.

Nashville.com: Thanks so much for your time, Niko. We’ll be watching and cheering for you.

Niko Moon: Thank you, brother. I appreciate y’all. See you down the road!

Be sure to check out the Happy Cowboy Foundation by clicking HERE. They help people every day.

–Jerry Holthouse

American Palm Song List

I LOVE THIS BEACH

BOAT SONG

SANDBAR

KING OF THE ISLAND

SEA FOREVER

SANDCASTLES

YOU ME AND A BEACH

GOOD ONES

SOMETHING IN THE WATER

MARGARITAVILLE

