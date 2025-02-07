 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
WATCH: Runaway June Releases visualizer For “To Be Yours”

WATCH: Runaway June Releases visualizer For “To Be Yours”

ACM-nominated trio Runaway June has just released their latest single, “To Be Yours”— a captivating and melodic love song set to hit U.S. Country Radio on April 14.

Written by band members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, and Stevie Woodward, along with Aaron Eshuis (named one of MusicRow’s Top 100 Songwriters of 2024) and six-time GRAMMY-winning producer Ron Fair, the track is a heartfelt declaration of love and devotion.

Woodward’s tender lead vocals soar over rich harmonies, delicate acoustic guitar, and the warm pull of Stovall’s fiddle, painting a picture of love that needs nothing more than two people committed to each other:

You and I could sail in a boat on the Atlantic
Climb Mount Everest, or skydive in Paris
Leave the world behind, build a house on a deserted shore
But I would be happy just to be yours

The inspiration for “To Be Yours” came from a deeply personal place. Woodward recalls a conversation with her now-fiancé about their future:

“We were talking about whether we wanted kids or not, and I had this realization—if we weren’t lucky enough to have a family, I would still be happy just to be his.”
When Woodward brought the idea and melody to the writing session, it instantly resonated with her bandmates.

“The moment Stevie played it for us, we were over the moon,” says Stovall. “It was such a fun song to write.”
“This song is incredibly special to us,” Wayne adds. “It feels like a gift from above… or maybe just a gift from Stevie!”

Runaway June will perform “To Be Yours” live for the first time on the Grand Ole Opry stage next Wednesday, Feb. 12. The trio will be part of Mossy Oak Presents Conservation Aid, a benefit concert supporting The NWTF Foundation’s efforts to protect wild places and wildlife. They’ll be sharing the stage with Lauren Alaina, LoCash, Opry member Mark Wills, and more.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Kenny Chesney To Release First Book

Kenny Chesney To Release First Book

Country superstar Kenny Chesney will release his first book, HEART*LIFE*MUSIC, with William Morrow, an imprint …

Mickey Guyton & The War And Treaty To Headline 36th Annual Ballet Ball

Nashville Ballet has announced Mickey Guyton and The War And Treaty will headline the 36th …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL