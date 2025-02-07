WATCH: Runaway June Releases visualizer For “To Be Yours”

ACM-nominated trio Runaway June has just released their latest single, “To Be Yours”— a captivating and melodic love song set to hit U.S. Country Radio on April 14.

Written by band members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, and Stevie Woodward, along with Aaron Eshuis (named one of MusicRow’s Top 100 Songwriters of 2024) and six-time GRAMMY-winning producer Ron Fair, the track is a heartfelt declaration of love and devotion.

Woodward’s tender lead vocals soar over rich harmonies, delicate acoustic guitar, and the warm pull of Stovall’s fiddle, painting a picture of love that needs nothing more than two people committed to each other:

You and I could sail in a boat on the Atlantic

Climb Mount Everest, or skydive in Paris

Leave the world behind, build a house on a deserted shore

But I would be happy just to be yours

The inspiration for “To Be Yours” came from a deeply personal place. Woodward recalls a conversation with her now-fiancé about their future:

“We were talking about whether we wanted kids or not, and I had this realization—if we weren’t lucky enough to have a family, I would still be happy just to be his.”

When Woodward brought the idea and melody to the writing session, it instantly resonated with her bandmates.

“The moment Stevie played it for us, we were over the moon,” says Stovall. “It was such a fun song to write.”

“This song is incredibly special to us,” Wayne adds. “It feels like a gift from above… or maybe just a gift from Stevie!”

Runaway June will perform “To Be Yours” live for the first time on the Grand Ole Opry stage next Wednesday, Feb. 12. The trio will be part of Mossy Oak Presents Conservation Aid, a benefit concert supporting The NWTF Foundation’s efforts to protect wild places and wildlife. They’ll be sharing the stage with Lauren Alaina, LoCash, Opry member Mark Wills, and more.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!