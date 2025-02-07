LISTEN: Charles Wesley Godwin’s “It’s The Little Things”

Today Charles Wesley Godwin delivers his new single, “It’s The Little Things.” The song, which came to him in a flash of inspiration—literally, in the shower—was later refined into a three-minute and fifty-second gem. It now serves as a cornerstone of his upcoming EP, Lonely Mountain Town, dropping Feb. 28.

In the 17 months since the release of his breakout album Family Ties, Godwin’s career has soared. He’s graced the stages of Colbert, Kimmel, and CBS Saturday Sessions and even appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter. He made festival debuts at Bonnaroo and Stagecoach, opened stadium shows for Luke Combs, and watched his own headline shows grow into packed, sold-out events. Instead of basking in the buzz, though, he stayed focused on what he does best: writing.

The result? One of his most productive years yet—nearly 30 songs written in 2024 alone—which led him to Lonely Mountain Town.

Compared to Family Ties, Lonely Mountain Town is more understated, contemplative. But within that quietness lies some of Godwin’s most powerful work to date. Returning to Music Garden Studios in New Brighton, PA, alongside longtime collaborator Al Torrence, Godwin crafted a collection of songs that are raw, heartfelt, and deeply resonant.

For the first time in his career, he recorded his vocals separately, allowing for an even greater emotional depth. “It was really cathartic for me,” he reflects.

Many of the songs on Lonely Mountain Town were written on the road, capturing fleeting moments and quiet reflections from life on tour. “These are character songs,” Godwin explains. “Most aren’t about my own experiences. They’re little fragments I’ve gathered while traveling.”

Despite the massive success of Family Ties and the thousands of fans now singing his lyrics back to him, Godwin remains committed to his creative instincts. “Knowing that I have the freedom to follow my own artistic path—it’s a really good feeling,” he says. “It gives you confidence to keep pushing forward.”

With this newfound sense of freedom, Godwin teamed up with artists he deeply admires. Working with ERNEST on “Dead to Rights” offered him a fresh perspective on songwriting. “I’ve always been someone who agonizes over every line,” he admits. “But watching ERNEST work, I realized that sometimes, the best songs come together in 10 minutes, without overthinking.”

One of the most special moments on the EP comes with his cover of Jason Molina’s “Hammer Down,” featuring Scott Avett. After bonding on tour with The Avett Brothers while opening for Luke Combs’ 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old stadium tour, Godwin and Avett frequently performed the song live together. It was only natural to bring that collaboration into the studio.

“It meant a lot to me,” Godwin shares. “Scott brought new life to a song that a lot of people probably haven’t heard before. I think it turned out really cool.”

