Mary Chapin Carpenter & Brandy Clark Announce Summer Tour

Mary Chapin Carpenter & Brandy Clark Announce Summer Tour

Singer/songwriters, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark will join forces for a special tour this summer. The extensive run includes a stop at Ryman Auditorium here in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE!

Mary Chapin Carpenter has sold over 16 million records over the course of her career. With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” she has won five Grammy Awards (with 18 nominations), two CMA Awards, two ACM Awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

CMA and Americana Award-winner, Brandy Clark won Best Americana Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards and Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards with her acclaimed song, “Dear Insecurity,” featuring 11x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile. The track is from Clark’s self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile.

