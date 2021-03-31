WATCH: Randy Rogers And Wade Bowen’s Hilarious New Video

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen are bringing their party-starting tune to life – with the help of a few adventurous fans – in the brand-new video for “Hold My Beer.”

The clip serves as the perfect visual to the pair’s “drinkin’ song anthem”, as it features their fans’ very own “Hold My Beer” moments in laugh-out-loud home videos of festive times – and several “don’t try this at home” mishaps.

“These Hold My Beer projects are all about having fun, and we were so excited to get our fans involved in that good time with us,” Bowen explained to Whiskey Riff. “To see their own ‘Hold My Beer’ moments and make them the stars of the video made the song that much more meaningful – we wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Hitting the Texas Country Radio airwaves yesterday (3/29) and written by Rogers, Bowen and Jim Beavers, the raucous-raising tune is also the title track off the duo’s studio album, HOLD MY BEER, VOL. 2. Taking fans on a trip down memory lane and shining a light on the fine art of breaking open a cold one with buddies, the track brings hilarious stories of the pair’s decades-long friendship to center stage – from backing each other in a bar fight to betting on the outcome of a cheesy pickup line – all of which result in one asking the other to “Hold My Beer.”

“’Hold My Beer’ is a song that we have tried to write for years,” says Rogers. “We lived all these stories – and then some, so it was fun to bring them to life in this way.”