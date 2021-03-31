It’s Official! Bonnaroo Is Back! Here’s The 2021 Lineup

It’s been a long wait but The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is back and just announced the lineup! The 20th Bonnaroo is set to take place September 2–5, 2021 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Bonnaroo will once again present an extraordinarily diverse bill featuring a remarkable selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival.

The complete Bonnaroo 2021 lineup is above.

Tickets for Bonnaroo are on sale on Bonnaroo.com or on Nashville.com HERE. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Once again, on Bonnaroo’s website, they are presenting an array of affordable options. Car Camping Passes are available per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.

To celebrate the return of Bonnaroo and to commemorate the festival’s 20th Anniversary, Bonnaroo has created a one-of-a-kind NFT collection including a 1 of 1 special edition of the 2021 Lineup Poster. This is the first time a music festival has produced an NFT collection and Bonnaroo is so excited to partner with digital artist Archan Nair and premier NFT marketplace, Makers Place. These digital works of art will be available exclusively on Makers Place on Saturday, April 3rd at 5:30pm CT! Bid on both still & animated versions of the 2021 Lineup Poster, as well as a special edition animated artwork dedicated to Roofus. For complete details, please visit Makers Place .

Throughout its 20-year history, Bonnaroo has evolved and innovated to make each and every event more enjoyable, with the safety of its fans, artists, and staff a top priority. Bonnaroo organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As it approaches, Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they’ll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds. Look for more updates here on Nashville.com

“It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!”