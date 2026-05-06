Photo Back Row L-R: Big Machine Music’s Mike Molinar, River House Artists’ Lynn Oliver-Cline, Studio Bank’s Kari Barnhart, BMI’s MaryAnn Keen, Sony Music Publishing’s Tom Luteran, Jody Williams Songs’ Jody Williams, Little Louder’s Arturo Buenahora; Front Row L-R: Benjy Davis (BMI), Luke Dick (Producer), Jackson Dean (BMI), Driver Williams (BMI); Photo Credit Larry McCormack for BMI

Jackson Dean Celebrates Second No. 1 Hit

PLATINUM-selling country artist Jackson Dean was the guest of honor at BMI’s Nashville headquarters yesterday (May 5), where the rising star celebrated his second career No. 1 hit, “Heavens To Betsy.”

Hosted in the BMI lobby and emceed by MaryAnn Keen, the afternoon brought together industry friends, collaborators, and songwriters to recognize the chart-topping single. Originally released as a live track on Dean’s Live At The Rymanproject, “Heavens To Betsy” serves as the lead single from his sophomore album On The Back of My Dreams, following his breakout No. 1 “Don’t Come Lookin’.”

Dean was joined onstage by his co-writers Benjy Davis, Driver Williams, and GRAMMY-nominated producer Luke Dick, each sharing stories behind the song and its journey to the top of the charts.

In a special moment, Williams was presented with a custom Taylor 210e DLX guitar to mark his first No. 1 as a BMI songwriter.

The celebration also gave back, with a donation presented by Studio Bank’s Kari Barnhart on behalf of Dean and his team to Old Friends Senior Dogs Sanctuary.

Rounding out the festivities, BMI’s official whiskey partner, Green River Whiskey, honored Dean, his co-writers, and producer with commemorative bottles of single barrel bourbon in celebration of the hit.

With “Heavens To Betsy” now topping the charts, Jackson Dean continues to build momentum as one of country music’s most compelling new voices.

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About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

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