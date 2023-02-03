WATCH: Parker McCollum’s “Handle On You”

Last year proved to be a breakthrough year for Country music star, Parker McCollum – scoring major music accolades (ACM and CMT Awards), RIAA multi-Platinum and Gold certifications, two #1 hit singles and a non-stop touring schedule. Now, he is poised to take on this year with renewed energy and is setting his sights on the biggest year of his career yet. The first release for McCollum in 2023 is his latest music video for his single, “Handle On You,” which is currently in the Top 15 at Country Radio and has surpassed 80 Million global streams to date. Directed by Jim Wright, the beautifully shot video gives insight into the push and pull of balancing a career that you love but takes you away from home and the people closest to you – striking a middle ground with humble perspective.

“Shot half of the video at a sold out show in my hometown – 20,000 people at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Shot the other half at our Family Ranch in East Texas. Seemed like the perfect opportunity to get to come home and showcase, on-camera, the place I love the most while doing what I love to do the most. I love this song and wrote it with my buddy Monty Criswell and I feel like we really kind of went in a different direction with it from my other songs. Putting this thing on film and giving the viewers a look into my life at home and on the road was an important visual for me to have go along with the track. So, in short, I love every bit of it and hope the fans dig it. Can’t wait for it to be out!”

– Parker McCollum

McCollum also recently announced all of his currently scheduled tour dates for 2023, unfortunately Knoxville on Sept 14 is as close as he’ll be to Nashville.