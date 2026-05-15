CDX Records Signs Mikki Zip

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CDX Records, in partnership with The Orchard, has announced the signing of rising country artist Mikki Zip to its expanding roster of emerging talent. Alongside her new recording deal, Mikki Zip has also signed with The Joseph Henry Agency for exclusive live performance representation and booking.

Known for her magnetic stage presence, bold personality, and modern country sound rooted in authentic storytelling, Mikki Zip is quickly generating buzz as one of the independent country scene’s most promising new artists.

The signing continues CDX Records’ ongoing mission of identifying and developing standout talent while providing artists with the industry support needed to compete on a national level.

“We’re incredibly excited about Mikki Zip,” said Joe Kelly, President of CDX Records. “She has the kind of natural charisma and authenticity that immediately connects with people. From the first conversation, it was obvious she had something special. We believe she has tremendous upside both as a recording artist and as a live performer.”

Through the partnership between CDX Records and The Orchard, Mikki Zip’s upcoming releases will receive worldwide digital distribution, marketing support, radio promotion, and strategic artist development. Meanwhile, The Joseph Henry Agency will focus on expanding her touring schedule and building her presence on stages across the country music landscape.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited for this next chapter,” Mikki Zip shared. “To have a team that believes in me creatively and professionally means everything. I’m ready to get to work, release great music, and meet fans everywhere we can.”

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