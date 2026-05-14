Vince Gill Classic Enters the Library of Congress

Country music legend Vince Gill has received one of the highest honors in recorded music history as his timeless ballad “Go Rest High On That Mountain” has officially been selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry.

Acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen announced this year’s class of 25 recordings recognized as audio treasures worthy of preservation based on their cultural, historical, and artistic significance to America’s recorded sound heritage.

In a statement announcing the 2026 inductees, National Recording Preservation Board chair Robbin Ahrold praised the collection for representing “the scope of the American experience” as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

For Gill, the honor carries deep personal meaning. During a recent interview with the Library of Congress, the Country Music Hall of Famer reflected on the emotional impact the song has had over the years.

“It’s a song people gravitate to when they are going through their hardest times,” Gill shared. “That’s when the song matters more and the connection with the audience is deeper.”

Originally written while grieving the loss of his brother, “Go Rest High On That Mountain” has become one of the most beloved and emotionally resonant songs in country music history. Gill admitted he initially never intended to record the deeply personal ballad until legendary producer Tony Brown encouraged him otherwise.

“I’ve been writing songs for over 50 years, and if you asked me what’s the one song you’d want to be remembered for, I would pick this one, hands down,” Gill said. “It was written while I was grieving the loss of my big brother, and the truth is, I had never planned on recording it. But Tony Brown heard the song and said, ‘You have to record it. The world should hear this song.’”

Despite not being one of Gill’s biggest chart hits at the time of release, the song has evolved into an enduring anthem of comfort, healing, and remembrance, often performed at memorials and moments of reflection across generations.

This year’s National Recording Registry class spans seven decades of music and recorded sound, celebrating a wide range of iconic recordings that helped shape American culture. Other 2026 inductees include Taylor Swift’s album 1989, Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” The Byrds’ “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season),” Chaka Khan’s “I Feel for You,” Gladys Knight & the Pips’ “Midnight Train to Georgia,” Ray Charles’ Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, José Feliciano’s holiday classic “Feliz Navidad,” and the original Broadway cast recording of Chicago.

With its inclusion in the National Recording Registry, “Go Rest High On That Mountain” secures its place not only as one of country music’s defining songs, but as an enduring piece of America’s cultural and emotional history.

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