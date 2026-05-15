WATCH: Little Big Town’s “Hey There Sunshine”

Country music powerhouse Little Big Town has returned with their first new music in two years, releasing the uplifting new single and official video for “Hey There Sunshine” via MCA Nashville. (watch above)

Comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, the Grammy-winning quartet delivers a heartfelt anthem centered around healing, hope, and rediscovering light after life’s darker seasons.

Produced by Fairchild alongside acclaimed producer Gena Johnson, whose credits include work with Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, and Brandi Carlile, “Hey There Sunshine” captures the emotional moment when healing quietly begins to take hold.

“Songs are truly the most profound gifts,” Fairchild shared. “We’re honored this one found its way to us. It’s a reminder of all the beauty around us and that it’s never too late to find it.”

The accompanying video, directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long, beautifully complements the song’s uplifting message with warm, cinematic visuals that reflect the track’s themes of renewal and emotional connection.

Fans will also get a chance to experience the song live very soon, as Little Big Town is scheduled to debut “Hey There Sunshine” during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards this Sunday, May 17, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show streams live on Prime Video and Twitch beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

Over the last 25 years, Little Big Town has become one of country music’s most celebrated and enduring acts, delivering iconic hits including “Boondocks,” “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” “Day Drinking,” and the history-making smash “Girl Crush.”

Their acclaimed albums Tornado, PainKiller, The Breaker, Nightfall, and Mr. Sun have produced multiple No. 1 singles and earned widespread critical praise. Along the way, the group has amassed more than 45 major award nominations and over 20 wins spanning the Grammy Awards, Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and even an Emmy Award — further solidifying their place among country music’s elite.

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