Lifetime Movie Inspired by Clint Black duet Premieres May 23rd

Lifetime’s new original movie When I Said I Do received a warm and enthusiastic reception during a special screening at the beautiful Franklin theater last Tuesday (5/12) attended by Nashville.com, offering audiences an emotional and heartfelt story inspired by the beloved duet of the same name from country music power couple Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black. (watch the movie trailer above)

Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black, and their daughter Lily Pearl Black were all on hand for the event, joined by the film’s co-star Eric Johnson. Actress and television favorite Melissa Joan Hart served as moderator for the screening discussion.

When I Said I Do follows Ali Corley (Sarah Drew), a widowed search-and-rescue K-9 handler who has rebuilt her life after losing her husband in the line of duty. Devoted to her family and her high-risk career, she’s reluctant to open her heart again — until she meets Shawn Willis (Eric Johnson), a quiet, steadfast rescue specialist with a past of his own. As their connection deepens into something real and healing, they are forced to confront grief and fear — and discover whether they have the courage to choose love again.

The chemistry throughout the cast allows the story’s themes of resilience and second chances to unfold naturally, making the film especially effective for viewers who appreciate heartfelt romantic dramas grounded in real emotional experiences.

Melissa Joan Hart kept the post-screening conversation lively and personal, drawing thoughtful insights from the cast and family members while highlighting the movie’s universal themes of love, grief, and perseverance.

With strong performances, polished production, and a genuinely moving story, When I Said I Do stands as one of Lifetime’s more emotionally compelling recent originals.

When I Said I Do premieres Saturday, May 23 at 8p/7c only on Lifetime.

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