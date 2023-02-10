LISTEN: Luke Combs’ New Single, “Love You Anyway” Out Today

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ new song, “Love You Anyway,” written by Combs, Ray Fulcher and Dan Isbell, is debuting today. (listen above)

Of the song, Combs shares, “It was Valentine’s Day 2020. I was playing a show and had dedicated ‘Beautiful Crazy’ to Nicole (my fiancé at the time) and said something along the lines of, ‘If you’re in here (the arena), I love you. If not, you know I do anyway.’ Unknown to me, my buddy Dan had written down ‘Love You Anyway’ as a title in his phone, then he told me the story later that year when he and I were writing with my good friend Ray Fulcher. We loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you’d love them anyway. It came off very poetic and we wanted to find the words that could really give meaning to what we were trying to say, but as we say in the song, we didn’t know if there were deep enough words made for that. But it all came together and essentially it’s a heartbreak and love song all in one. And long story short, me dedicating a song I wrote about Nicole ended up turning into another song about Nicole, and now three years later the song is finally out at the same time of year. It’s a special one to me and I hope the fans love it as much as I do.”

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

“Love You Anyway” is the second song unveiled from Combs’ new album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his 2022 record, Growin’ Up—which will be released March 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”