Brock Phillips Signs with Big Loud Records and Local Hay Records

Rising country artist, songwriter, and producer Brock Phillips has officially joined the roster at Big Loud Records and Local Hay Records, marking a major career milestone for one of Nashville’s promising emerging talents. Alongside the announcement, Phillips has released his new single “Rich Man,” offering another showcase for his emotionally driven songwriting and powerful vocal delivery.

The partnership brings together the Nashville-based Big Loud team with Local Hay Records President Scott Cooke and country hitmaker Dallas Smith, both of whom have played key roles in helping shape Phillips’ rapidly growing career.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the team at Big Loud and Local Hay,” Phillips shared. “Working with Scott Cooke, and watching the career Dallas Smith has built as a Canadian artist in Nashville, has been a huge inspiration for me. ‘Rich Man’ is just the beginning. I can’t wait for everyone to hear what else we’ve been working on.”

Big Loud Records Senior Vice President of A&R Sara Knabe praised Phillips’ rare combination of vocal ability and songwriting instincts.

“Brock Phillips is the kind of artist who checks every box you can’t teach — an undeniable, powerhouse voice paired with a pen that knows exactly where to land,” Knabe said. “That combination creates a dynamic that feels fresh in today’s landscape, but built for longevity.”

Cooke echoed the excitement surrounding the signing, adding, “The moment I heard Brock’s voice I knew he was something special. His work ethic and raw talent are second to none.”

Written by Phillips alongside Cody Lohden and Cole Miracle and produced by Cooke, “Rich Man” cleverly frames heartbreak through the lens of financial hardship, pairing sharp lyrical imagery with an emotionally resonant performance.

The release follows Phillips’ debut single “Something Else,” which earned recognition from Holler as one of its “Best New Country Songs.” The track introduced listeners to Phillips’ blend of modern country storytelling and relatable emotional depth.

Originally from Canada, Phillips relocated to Nashville in 2024 after attending Berklee College of Music and building a following through regular performances in clubs and bars throughout Vancouver. After signing a publishing deal with Big Loud Publishing and Local Hay last year, this new recording agreement signals the next major chapter for the fast-rising artist.

With a growing industry buzz, a fresh record deal, and new music already connecting with listeners, Brock Phillips appears poised to become one of Nashville’s newest breakout country voices.

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