LOCASH Delivers Their Most Patriotic Song Ever

Raising a beer to the land of the free, Wheelhouse Records/BMG’s LOCASH – Preston Brust and Chris Lucas – delivers “Three Favorite Colors” today (2/3) across all streaming platforms and digital retailers. Listen above.

“This is a simple song with a whole lot of meaning,” shares LOCASH. “‘Three Favorite Colors’ is about loyalty, patriotism, and unity – we are stronger together and live in the greatest country in the world. If you’re proud to be an American, this one is for you!”

Longtime supporters of U.S. service members, LOCASH has passionately taken part in several USO tours around the world including visiting U.S. military bases in Cuba, Romania, and Poland. With “Three Favorite Colors” co-written by the duo’s Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, plus Nate Kenyon and Drew Baldridge, the patriotic track further centers on a hand-over-heart pledge of allegiance felt by Americans everywhere. Produced by Jacob Rice and featuring a made-in-the-USA harmony buzz, crashing drums and heavy-duty guitars find the hitmakers letting their Country-Rock pride ring: “Yeah, I got three favorite colors / And that’s red, white, and blue.”

Watch as the adjoining music video for “Three Favorite Colors” captures the loud-and-proud energy LOCASH have made their signature on-and-off stage.