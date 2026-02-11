WATCH: Parker McCollum Shares Dreamy New Video for “Killin’ Me”

Chart-topping Country star Parker McCollum is giving fans a fresh visual to go along with one of his most swoon-worthy tracks. McCollum has officially released the music video for “Killin’ Me,” from his critically acclaimed self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM. (watch above)

Written by McCollum alongside Monty Criswell and Randy Rogers, “Killin’ Me” is a smooth, mid-tempo love song centered on total infatuation — the kind that stops a room cold. The official video, directed by award-winning filmmaker Dustin Haney, brings that sentiment to life with an intimate, cinematic feel. Set on a smoky dance floor where the outside world fades away, the clip features a special appearance from McCollum’s wife, Hallie-Ray Light McCollum, as the couple shares quiet, magnetic moments under the glow of the lights.

The new video arrives as McCollum gears up for the release of PARKER MCCOLLUM (Deluxe Edition), due out March 20. The expanded release will include four additional tracks, highlighted by fan-favorite “Big Ole Fancy House,” which dropped earlier this year and quickly became one of his most requested songs.

Fans can also catch McCollum on the road through 2026, as he continues his reputation as one of Country music’s most electric live performers. The Texas native will make his fourth consecutive appearance at the legendary Houston Rodeo and will return to Red Rock Amphitheatre, where he’s sold out three years in a row. Additional tour dates and ticket information can be found at ParkerMcCollum.com.

