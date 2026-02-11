Jamey Johnson to Headline Nashville Ballet’s 37th Annual Ballet Ball

Nashville Ballet has announced that 10-time GRAMMY nominee and Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson will headline entertainment for the 37th Annual Ballet Ball, set for Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Swan Lake, the black-tie gala will blend classical elegance with modern celebration as the company marks its milestone 40th Season.

Johnson’s appearance marks a return to the Ballet Ball stage, having previously participated in the event as part of a Johnny Cash tribute in 2018. Called “one of the greatest country singers of our time” by The Washington Post, Johnson will deliver a special, one-night-only performance alongside Nashville Ballet company artists, creating a rare fusion of live country music and world-class dance.

“I am excited to perform for a world-class arts organization like Nashville Ballet and their patrons who recognize the power of storytelling through dance and music,” Johnson shared. “Nashville has an incredible arts scene right here in our own backyard, and I’m thrilled to be performing for a community that truly values creativity.”

Johnson continues to build on a legendary career. He released his latest album, Midnight Gasoline, in November 2024 via Big Gassed Records in partnership with Warner Music Nashville, and recently teamed up with Ronnie Dunn on “Never Gonna Be” and Riley Green on “Smoke.” Widely regarded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, Johnson is one of only two artists in country music history—alongside Kris Kristofferson—to win two Song of the Year honors in the same year at both the ACM and CMA Awards for “Give It Away” and “In Color.” His catalog includes recordings by George Strait, Willie Nelson, Trace Adkins, Joe Nichols and more, while his recent TV performances have been hailed as standout moments across major network specials. The RIAA has honored Johnson with more than 9 million sales and streams, including his 5X PLATINUM hit “In Color.”

The evening’s Swan Lake theme will influence every detail of the event, from ethereal design elements to dramatic staging inspired by the romance, mystery and grandeur of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet. Renowned Nashville event planner Bruce Pittman will bring the vision to life.

“The Ballet Ball is where Nashville’s creative spirit, generosity and love for the arts truly come together,” said Nashville Ballet Artistic Director & CEO Nick Mullikin. “As we celebrate our 40th Season with a Swan Lake-inspired evening, welcoming an artist of Jamey Johnson’s caliber elevates the experience for our patrons while directly supporting the work we do onstage and throughout the community.”

Ballet Ball guests will enjoy gourmet dining by Kristen Winston Catering, handcrafted cocktails and curated beverages from Lipman Brothers, LLC, and an after-hours Late Party featuring dancing with Bizz and the Everyday People Band. Community leaders Neil Krugman, Lisa Manning and Julie Schneider will serve as Ball Co-Chairs, alongside Honorary Chair Barbara Turner, with Catherine Bradbury, Eli Gibbons, Sophie Scott Howard, Preston Howard and Kimberly Macdonald leading the Late Party as Co-Chairs.

With new music, major film releases, and a milestone tour all converging, Trace Adkins continues to prove that three decades in, his star power—and his storytelling—are stronger than ever.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!