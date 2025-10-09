WATCH: Muscadine Bloodline’s “My Meridian”

Country duo Muscadine Bloodline are giving fans something special to spin this fall — their brand-new album will be available exclusively on vinyl starting Friday, October 10.

This limited-edition release will include just 3,000 copies, each signed by the band and pressed on a unique colored vinyl. For now, the only way to hear the new album is to grab a vinyl copy — though the band has confirmed that a digital release will follow at a later date.

The announcement comes on the heels of their latest single, “My Meridian,” released last month along with an official music video. (watch above) The song finds the Alabama natives traveling west to Meridian, Mississippi, the hometown of co-lead singer Charlie Muncaster’s wife, and showcases the band’s signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and Southern charm.

Muscadine Bloodline are currently on the road supporting Lainey Wilson, bringing their high-energy live show to fans across the country. The duo also just announced a run of summer dates with HARDY in 2026, promising another big year ahead.

Fans eager to get their hands on the vinyl will want to act fast — with only 3,000 signed copies available, this exclusive release won’t last long.

