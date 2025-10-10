Lukas Nelson Teams Up With Stephen Wilson Jr. For “Disappearing Light”

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Lukas Nelson has shared a new video for his song “Disappearing Light,” featuring Stephen Wilson Jr. (watch above)

The track is featured on Nelson’s latest album, American Romance, released earlier this summer via Sony Music Nashville. Produced by Grammy-winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), the record cements Nelson’s reputation as one of modern music’s most versatile and emotionally honest artists. Across twelve tracks — including collaborations with Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr. — Nelson captures the beauty, heartbreak, and wonder of life on the road.

In addition to Jennings, the album features contributions from Anderson East (who co-produced “Disappearing Light”), SistaStrings (“Montana”), Matt Chamberlain, Corey McCormick, Marty Muse, Russ Pahl, Chris Powell, Brian Whelan, and Eleanor Whitmore, among others.

To celebrate the release, Nelson continues his American Romance Tour this fall, with headline dates including Cleveland’s Globe Iron, Washington D.C.’s Lincoln Theatre, Denver’s Paramount Theatre, Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl, and Chicago’s Vic Theatre, among others.

Since debuting more than a decade ago, Nelson has become one of Americana’s most respected voices. His 2023 album, Sticks and Stones, spent 18 weeks in the Top 10 of the Americana Albums chart and reached #1 on the Alt Country chart. A sought-after collaborator, Nelson has worked with Lainey Wilson, Ernest, Miranda Lambert, and The Pistol Annies, and recently performed alongside Sierra Ferrell at the MusiCares 2025 Person of the Year Gala, honoring the Grateful Dead.

