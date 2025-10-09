CaveFest Starts Tomorrow!

Fall in Tennessee doesn’t get any better than this. CaveFest, Nashville.com’s favorite Bluegrass festival, returns to The Caverns this weekend, October 10–12, bringing with it a one-of-a-kind blend of world-class bluegrass, underground magic, and community spirit—all for just $99 for a weekend pass. Expect highs in the low 70s, cool evenings in the 50s, and the perfect weather for music, camping, and late-night jams under the stars.

If you can’t make the full weekend, single-day tickets are also available and include camping, so you won’t miss out on the full CaveFest experience.

This year’s lineup is stacked with talent, featuring performances from Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski Band, Tim O’Brien Band, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Shadowgrass, and more. As always, Airshow will host two themed late-night jams, keeping the music going long after the main stage lights fade.

CaveFest’s Artists-in-Residence include the returning queen of CaveFest, Lindsay Lou, and new for 2025, Kyle Tuttle. The festivities kick off early with the CaveFest Kick-Off Party on Friday, October 10, featuring Airshow, The Cowpokes, and Lost Bayou Ramblers. Bring your dancing shoes—there’s a Cajun dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and a country dance lesson at 8 p.m. CT led by Laura Mae Socks to get you moving before the music begins.

Beyond the stages, CaveFest offers an immersive festival experience like no other. Enjoy open jam sessions, workshops, cave yoga, and even an underground sound bath. The campground will buzz with a colorful Shakedown Street of vendors and the Camp Caverns Kids Village for younger attendees.

This year’s workshops promise to be engaging and inspiring, including Musicality & Improvisation with author and radio host Craig Havighurst (presented by WMOT), and an A Cappella Singing Workshop led by Lindsay Lou herself.

Festival passes also include access to INSTRUMENTHEAD, a stunning photography exhibit by Nashville artist Michael Weintrob, displayed inside his traveling “art truck” located at the back of the amphitheater.

Select underground performances will be filmed for The Caverns Sessions on PBS, sharing the spirit and sound of CaveFest with audiences nationwide.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of Tennessee’s most unique and unforgettable fall festivals. Pack your camping gear, grab your dancing shoes, and get ready to go deep—CaveFest 2025 is waiting for you. GET TICKETS HERE!

